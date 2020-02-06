And then there were two ...

It’s fair to say Gersson Rosas had these 18 players available to him when he was hired as Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations on May 1 of last year. Only two of these Wolves remain:

Keita Bates-Diop — Traded, Feb. 2020.

Jerryd Bayless — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.

Robert Covington — Traded, Feb. 2020.

Mitch Creek — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.

Luol Deng — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.

Gorgui Dieng — Traded, Feb. 2020.

Taj Gibson — Left via free agency last summer.

Tyus Jones — Left via free agency last summer.

Josh Okogie — 1 of 2 remaining players.

Cameron Reynolds — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.

Derrick Rose — Left via free agency last summer.

Dario Šaric — Traded, July 2019.

Jeff Teague — Traded, Jan. 2020.

Jared Terrell — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.

Anthony Tolliver — Left via free agency last summer.

Karl-Anthony Towns — 1 of 2 remaining players.

Andrew Wiggins — Traded, Feb. 2020.

C.J. Williams — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.

And here’s what the team looks like today

Player (No.) Pos. Age Ht/Wt College

Malik Beasley (#25) SG 23 6-4/ 187 Florida St.

Allen Crabbe (#9) SG 27 6-5/ 212 California

Jarrett Culver (#23) SG 20 6-6/ 195 Texas Tech

Jacob Evans (#10) G 22 6-4/ 210 Cincinnati

Juan Hernangomez (#41) PF 24 6-9/ 214 (Spain)

James Johnson (#16) F 32 6-7/ 240 Wake Forest

Jake Layman (#10) SF 25 6-8/ 209 Maryland

Kelan Martin (#30) SF 24 6-5/ 230 Butler

Jordan McLaughlin (#6) PG 23 5-11/ 185 USC

Jaylen Nowell (#4) SG 20 6-4/ 201 Washington

Josh Okogie (#20) SG 21 6-4/ 213 Georgia Tech

Naz Reid (#11) C 20 6-9/ 264 LSU

D’Angelo Russell (#0) G 23 6-4/ 193 Ohio State

Omari Spellman (#4) F 22 6-8/ 245 Villanova

Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) C 24 6-11/ 248 Kentucky

Evan Turner (#1) SG 31 6-6/ 220 Ohio State

Jarred Vanderbilt (#8) PF 20 6-9/ 214 Kentucky