And then there were two ...
It’s fair to say Gersson Rosas had these 18 players available to him when he was hired as Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations on May 1 of last year. Only two of these Wolves remain:
Keita Bates-Diop — Traded, Feb. 2020.
Jerryd Bayless — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.
Robert Covington — Traded, Feb. 2020.
Mitch Creek — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.
Luol Deng — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.
Gorgui Dieng — Traded, Feb. 2020.
Taj Gibson — Left via free agency last summer.
Tyus Jones — Left via free agency last summer.
Josh Okogie — 1 of 2 remaining players.
Cameron Reynolds — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.
Derrick Rose — Left via free agency last summer.
Dario Šaric — Traded, July 2019.
Jeff Teague — Traded, Jan. 2020.
Jared Terrell — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.
Anthony Tolliver — Left via free agency last summer.
Karl-Anthony Towns — 1 of 2 remaining players.
Andrew Wiggins — Traded, Feb. 2020.
C.J. Williams — Not re-signed. Remains free agent.
And here’s what the team looks like today
Player (No.) Pos. Age Ht/Wt College
Malik Beasley (#25) SG 23 6-4/ 187 Florida St.
Allen Crabbe (#9) SG 27 6-5/ 212 California
Jarrett Culver (#23) SG 20 6-6/ 195 Texas Tech
Jacob Evans (#10) G 22 6-4/ 210 Cincinnati
Juan Hernangomez (#41) PF 24 6-9/ 214 (Spain)
James Johnson (#16) F 32 6-7/ 240 Wake Forest
Jake Layman (#10) SF 25 6-8/ 209 Maryland
Kelan Martin (#30) SF 24 6-5/ 230 Butler
Jordan McLaughlin (#6) PG 23 5-11/ 185 USC
Jaylen Nowell (#4) SG 20 6-4/ 201 Washington
Josh Okogie (#20) SG 21 6-4/ 213 Georgia Tech
Naz Reid (#11) C 20 6-9/ 264 LSU
D’Angelo Russell (#0) G 23 6-4/ 193 Ohio State
Omari Spellman (#4) F 22 6-8/ 245 Villanova
Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) C 24 6-11/ 248 Kentucky
Evan Turner (#1) SG 31 6-6/ 220 Ohio State
Jarred Vanderbilt (#8) PF 20 6-9/ 214 Kentucky