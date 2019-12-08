Longest point streaks in wild history
Streak Dates Season finish
13 games, 25 points (12-0-1) Dec. 2 to Dec. 27, 2016 49-25-8 (106 points)
11 games, 19 points (8-0-3) Nov. 14 to Dec. 3, 2019 —
10 games, 19 points (9-0-1) March 8 to March 27, 2007 48-26-8 (104 points)
10 games, 18 points (8-0-2) Jan. 20 to Feb. 14, 2015 46-28-8 (100 points)
