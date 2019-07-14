A clash over one man in the way of another on a sidewalk south of downtown Minneapolis left one combatant shot to death and the other sentenced to decades in prison.

Antwan Darnell Cosey, 38, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court to a 37½-year term in connection with the Frankie Golden, 42, on Feb. 27, 2018, in the 700 block of E. 18th Street.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Cosey will serve about 24 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours on June 18 before convicting Cosey of second-degree intentional murder.

According to testimony in court and the criminal complaint:

Shortly after 6 p.m., witnesses saw Golden standing on the sidewalk outside a house waiting to visit his 9-month-old son who lived there. Cosey approached and told Golden to move. They argued, and Cosey pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Golden in the chest.

Four days later, Cosey bought a bus ticket and fled the state. He was apprehended in Florida on March 9, 2018.

Cosey faced a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison based on his extensive criminal history, which includes violent offenses in which Cosey used or brandished weapons.

Cosey claimed self-defense, but Judge Kathryn Quaintance dismissed that contention and cited Cosey’s long history of serious offenses and the “senseless” nature of the killing.