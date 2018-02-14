For the love of dog, will someone please read to Sting?

That was the plea from thousands of people across the world after Sting, the therapy dog, showed up for story time at the Ramsey County Library in White Bear Lake — but nobody showed up to read to him.

Cue the sad, puppy dog eyes.

For the last two years, Sting has been listening to kids read to him as part of the Paws to Read program. After he had no takers last week, Sting’s owner, John Muellner, posted photos of the forlorn greyhound on his Facebook page.

“Unfortunately nobody signed up to read to Sting at the White Bear Lake library tonight,” the post read. “If you know of a 4 to 8yr old who would like to read to a dog. Please contact the White Bear Lake library by phone or their website about the Paws to Read program.”

The post has been shared nearly 100,000 times and within hours of Sting’s lonely visit to the library, his reading schedule was full through April (other Ramsey County Library locations have openings).

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook,” said Ann Wahlstrom, the library’s children’s librarian. “It’s the makings of an adorable children’s book.”

Callers have offered to drive across the country to read to Sting. Others pleaded with the librarians to hold the phone to Sting’s ear so they can read to him. Some offered to adopt the dog.

Sting, in fact, is not lonely and is not in need of a home. The 10-year-old is a former racing dog who retired seven years ago, and now lives life as a pet and certified therapy dog.

Ann Wahlstrom and Sting.

Thanks to Sting’s 15 minutes of social media fame, the Paws to Read program and others like it across the state and country are getting a boost in interest, Wahlstrom said. The literacy program gives young readers an opportunity to practice reading in a non-threatening, non-judgemental, fun environment.