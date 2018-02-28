– The Twins made official the signing of first baseman/designated hitter Logan Morrison to a one-year $6.5 million contract Wednesday. The deal includes an option for 2019 of $8 million, plus incentives.

“I wanted a chance to win,” he said. “We have a good thing going here, from top to bottom. I think the Twins are going to be really good this year, especially with me in the lineup.”

He was his typical playful self when meeting with reporters, throwing out lines like, “There is no I in team, but there is a ‘me.’”

He also gave his new manager, Paul Molitor, a nickname: “Paulie 3K,” since Molitor is a member of the 3,000-hit club.

The sides agreed to a deal over the weekend, but Morrison could not travel to Fort Myers until Wednesday while he cleared up personal matters. Morrison arrived about 90 minutes before the start of the Twins spring training game against Tampa, his former team. He took a physical, met with some of his teammates then spoke to the media.

He was pleased to have signed with a team after waiting through a prolonged free agency period, during which more than 100 players were unsigned when training camps opened.

Logan Morrison posed for team pictures in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday.

“The guys from Tampa know I’m not very patient,” Morrison said. “It was definitely a test.”

Morrison, 30, hit .246 last season with a career-high 38 home runs while driving in 85 runs and walking 81 times. He said he’s looking forward to providing protection for the other slugger in the Twins lineup, Miguel Sano.

“I never thought of myself as a power hitter,” Morrison said. “I’m going to strike out, going to walk some, going to hit some homers and hopefully some guys are on base.”

Morrison said the Twins only spent three or four days in negotiations after expressing interest last week. He will make his spring training game debut on Friday against the Blue Jays.