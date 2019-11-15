More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Twitter details political ads ban, issue ads allowed
Twitter says its new ban on political ads will cover appeals for votes, solicitations for campaign contributions and any political content.Twitter is defining political content…
National
The Latest: Yovanovitch rejects Trump's 2016 Ukraine theory
The Latest on President Donald Trump and House impeachment hearings (all times local):
National
Ousted ambassador felt threat; Trump assails her anew
Former U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch provided chilling detail Friday in Trump impeachment hearings of being suddenly ousted from her post.
National
Teen who stabbed ex-girlfriend to be tried in juvenile court
A judge says the trial of a teenager accused of stabbing his former girlfriend and then himself at an Omaha, Nebraska, high school will be moved to juvenile court.