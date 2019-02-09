More from Star Tribune
Judge critical of Mass. mental health services for children
A federal judge has criticized Massachusetts for being too slow to provide mental health services to low-income children.
Eight things to know about Amy Klobuchar
Minnesota's three-term senior U.S. senator, announced Sunday that she is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Here are some things you need to know about Klobuchar.
Sen. Warren's expected 2020 bid banking on populist appeal
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, getting ready to enter the 2020 presidential contest, hopes that a populist call to fight economic inequality will help distinguish her in a crowded field and enable her to move past the controversy surrounding her past claims to Native American heritage.
Klobuchar prepares to mix it up on national stage with expected presidential bid
Campaign 2020: Minnesota senator is widely expected to announce presidential bid Sunday.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump swipes progress from Obama era
In President Donald Trump's estimation, the good times began to roll for the country on the night he was elected. So he doesn't hesitate to swipe job growth from the twilight of the Obama administration and claim it as his own.
