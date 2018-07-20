You can keep up with former University of Minnesota golfer Erik van Rooyen during today's third round of the British Open at Carnoustie by following the links here. He started at 9:30 a.m.
Van Rooyen's hole-by-hole scorecard
Complete British Open leaderboard
Here's a player profile for van Rooyen
Van Rooyen's 2018 European Tour statistics
Van Rooyen's University of Minnesota highlights 2009-2012
Open Live Blog from Britain's Sky Sports
