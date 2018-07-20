You can keep up with former University of Minnesota golfer Erik van Rooyen during today's third round of the British Open at Carnoustie by following the links here. He started at 9:30 a.m.

Van Rooyen's hole-by-hole scorecard

Complete British Open leaderboard

Here's a player profile for van Rooyen

Van Rooyen's 2018 European Tour statistics

Van Rooyen's University of Minnesota highlights 2009-2012

Open Live Blog from Britain's Sky Sports