Six Minnesota teams open play Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's and women's basketball tournament.
Here are links to live video of the games. All start at 7 p.m.
Division III men:
St. Olaf plays at Wisconsin-Platteville. Watch here.
Bethany Lutheran of Mankato plays Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Collegeville. Watch here.
Division III women:
Gustavus Adolphus plays at Wisconsin-Whitewater. Watch here.
St. Thomas plays host to the University of Chicago. Watch here.
