ø Lionel Richie

He is officially an American music institution. After all, he received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2017, and last year he wrapped his residency in Las Vegas (and recently released a live album to commemorate it). The affable Motown alum can croon "Easy" and "Hello" and party with "Brick House" and "Dancing on the Ceiling." The Grammy and Oscar winner closes his current North American tour at the fair. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, grandstand, $57-$67, etix.com.)

JON BREAM

Bill Kirchen & Redd Volkaert

Both renowned country-rock guitar players based in Austin, Texas, Kirchen earned his stripes with Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen, while Volkaert was a longtime sideman in Merle Haggard's band. (1 & 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31, Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.)

Chris Riemenschneider