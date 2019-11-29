With turkeys consumed and left-overs in the fridge, shoppers lined up early Friday morning at the Mall of America in Bloomington, wrapped in blankets and wearing woolen caps.

“They showed up earlier and crowds grew faster,” Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper said. Last year about 2,500 people waited for doors to open at 5 a.m., hoping to nab one of 8,000 gift cards the mall will give away during the weekend.

The Friday after Thanksgiving is no longer the undisputed king of holiday sales, but it remains one of the busiest of the season. About 17 percent of Americans plan to start working through their gift lists on Black Friday, up significantly from 2018, according to market research firm NPD Group.

This year more than 165 million people are expected shop during the five-day weekend between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates.

“We’re still very traditional,” said Julie Simonson of Blaine. “Thanksgiving should be spent with family. Black Friday’s when things really get going.”

Consumers say they’re looking forward to this holiday season, according to NPD Group, saying the holidays provide a break from everything happening in the world. Half say going out shopping with friends and family puts them in the holiday mood.

There were plenty deep discounts awaiting shoppers early Friday at Mall of America in Bloomington.

“Consumers are faced with endless distractions, be they financial, political or social — many of which also function as purchase influencers that marketers need to understand and address,” said NPD Group’s Marshal Cohen.

Simonson and her sister, Jen Cartier of Fridley, arrived at the Mall of America at 2:30 a.m. for what has become a tradition of shopping for their three teenage children, who are cousins but as close as siblings.

“Being here puts us in the Christmas spirit,” Simonson said. “It brings back memories of different holidays.”

The November-December gifting season remains a key window into the consumer mindset, and strong holiday can sales inject an important jolt of fuel into the nation’s economy.

About 20 percent of all U.S. retail spending comes between Thanksgiving and Christmas each year, according to the NRF, the nation’s largest industry group.

The upcoming holiday season presents a mixed bag for retailers.

Consumers feel uncertain about divided government and world affairs, but they feel pretty good about their personal financial situation, which tends to be a stronger gauge of holiday spending. Wages have inched up and the unemployment rate hasn’t been this low in 50-years.

Still, shoppers’ outlook for the U.S. economy in 2020 is the weakest it has been in eight years, according to holiday surveys conducted by Deloitte. About 44% see the economy weakening significantly or modestly in the coming year.

More than eight in 10 consumers say promotions will influence their buying decisions. Discounts are by far the driving factor, more than buy-one-get-one offers or cash-back, according to Deloitte.

“Definitely looking for deals,” said Bianey Neri-Ochoa, who came to the mall with a couple of friends. A sophomore at the University of Minnesota, Neri-Ochoa is heading to Hawaii for a semester. “We think it’s going to be more expensive there, so we’re buying some clothes and hoping to take advantage of some deals.”