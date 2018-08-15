We don't know how long the Lynx season will last with the playoffs set to begin next week. We do know that Sunday is the final regular-season game -- and the last time fans are guaranteed to see Lindsay Whalen playing in a Lynx uniform.
The Lynx play host to the Washington Mystics at Target Center on Sunday at 6 p.m. Whalen, who on Monday announced her decision to retire at season's end after 15 seasons in the WNBA, will be honored during an on-court, postgame celebration.
In anticipation of a large crowd to see the Hutchinson native and former Gophers standout, the Lynx have made additional upper-level seats available at the Target Center.
Sunday is also Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Star Tribune. The first 2,500 ticket holders to enter the doors will receive a team poster. All fans will receive a commemorative Lindsay Whalen card.
Whalen was named the Minnesota Gophers' head women's basketball coach and will transition to that role full-time after the Lynx's season concludes.
