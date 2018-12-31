– Michigan turned up the heat on Minnesota’s 12th-ranked women’s basketball team and the Gophers’ 12-game winning streak melted away.

The Wolverines handed Lindsay Whalen her first head-coaching defeat in decisive fashion with a 76-60 thumping at Crisler Arena on Monday afternoon. Michigan finished the first half on a 21-2 run and scored the last 14 points of the half.

Minnesota (12-1, 1-1), which trailed by double digits throughout the second half, committed 22 turnovers and the Wolverines (10-4, 1-1) turned them into 26 points.

Junior Taiye Bello had a career-high 24 points while making all nine field-goal attempts, though she was also charged with seven turnovers. Kenisha Bell added 12 points but shot just 4-for-18 from the field.

The game got away from the Gophers in the final seven minutes of the first half. Michigan’s relentless pressure allowed it to turn a 20-19 deficit into a 40-22 halftime advantage. The Wolverines forced 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes and converted them into 19 points.

Nicole Munger’s 3-pointer put Michigan on top to stay. Wolverines’ guard Amy Dilk scored moments later off a Destiny Pitts turnover.

A Jasmine Brunson backcourt giveaway led to a Naz Hillmon putback. Dilk made another layup in the final minute of the half off another Brunson turnover.

The Wolverines nudged their lead to 26 points in the third quarter.

Minnesota’s 12-game streak was tied for the third-longest in program history.