Fourteen and a half years after Lindsay Whalen last stepped onto the Williams Arena floor with the Gophers, she’ll return in maroon and gold on Nov. 9 as the head coach. The point guard-turned-coach now knows her full season schedule, released Tuesday afternoon.
Her first regular season opens with a Nov. 9 home game against New Hampshire, and concludes with the Michigan State Spartans paying a visit. In between: plenty of big tests.
Whalen, who announced her retirement last week from the Minnesota Lynx after the season, and the Gophers open Big Ten play against Wisconsin and will be looking for their 12th consecutive victory over the Badgers. This six-game stretch in mid-January will test Whalen’s bunch: at Michigan State (Jan. 9), vs. Iowa (Jan. 14), at Wisconsin (Jan. 17), at Nebraska (Jan. 20), vs. Purdue (Jan. 24) and then Big Ten favorite Ohio State at Williams Arena (Jan. 28).
However, the Gophers face the Buckeyes and Maryland, the other Big Ten favorite, only once each. The Big Ten expanded the women’s side to 18 conference games for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Each team will play five opponents twice and eight opponents once.
The early season schedule should be much easier. After a road game at Xavier (Nov. 14), Minnesota kicks off a stretch of six straight home games, beginning with visits from San Diego (Nov. 17), Arkansas Pine Bluff (Nov. 20) and Cornell (Nov. 23).
The Gophers then take part in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge by hosting Syracuse (Nov. 29) in the first-ever meeting between the schools.
Minnesota is coming off a 24-9 season and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The team returns four of its top five leading scorers.
Gophers women’s basketball schedule
Friday, Nov. 9, vs. New Hampshire, Williams Arena, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio
Saturday, Nov. 17, vs. San Diego, Williams Arena
Tuesday, Nov. 20, vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff, Williams Arena
Friday, Nov. 23, vs. Cornell, Williams Arena
Thursday, Nov. 29, vs. Syracuse (ACC/B1G), Williams Arena
Sunday, Dec. 2, vs. Air Force, Williams Arena
Wednesday, Dec. 5, vs. Incarnate Word, Williams Arena
Sunday, Dec. 9, at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Wednesday, Dec. 12, vs. Coppin State, Williams Arena
Saturday, Dec. 22, vs. Rhode Island, Williams Arena
Friday, Dec. 28, vs. Wisconsin*, Williams Arena
Monday, Dec. 31, at Michigan*, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Sunday, Jan. 6, vs. Illinois*, Williams Arena
Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Michigan State*, East Lansing, Mich.
Monday, Jan. 14, vs. Iowa*, Williams Arena
Thursday, Jan. 17, at Wisconsin*, Madison, Wis.
Sunday, Jan. 20, at Nebraska*, Lincoln, Neb.
Thursday, Jan. 24, vs. Purdue*, Williams Arena
Monday, Jan. 28, vs. Ohio State*, Williams Arena
Thursday, Jan. 31, at Northwestern*, Evanston, Ill.
Sunday, Feb. 3, vs. Rutgers*, Williams Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Indiana*, Bloomington, Ind.
Sunday, Feb. 10, vs. Northwestern*, Williams Arena
Thursday, Feb. 14, at Purdue*, West Lafayette, Ind.
Sunday, Feb. 17, vs. Penn State*, Williams Arena
Thursday, Feb. 21, at Maryland*, College Park, Md.
Thursday, Feb. 28, at Rutgers*, Piscataway, N.J.
Sunday, March 3, vs. Michigan State*, Williams Arena
March 6‐10, Big Ten tournament, Indianapolis, Ind.
* - Big Ten game
