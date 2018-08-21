Fourteen and a half years after Lindsay Whalen last stepped onto the Williams Arena floor with the Gophers, she’ll return in maroon and gold on Nov. 9 as the head coach. The point guard-turned-coach now knows her full season schedule, released Tuesday afternoon.

Her first regular season opens with a Nov. 9 home game against New Hampshire, and concludes with the Michigan State Spartans paying a visit. In between: plenty of big tests.

Whalen, who announced her retirement last week from the Minnesota Lynx after the season, and the Gophers open Big Ten play against Wisconsin and will be looking for their 12th consecutive victory over the Badgers. This six-game stretch in mid-January will test Whalen’s bunch: at Michigan State (Jan. 9), vs. Iowa (Jan. 14), at Wisconsin (Jan. 17), at Nebraska (Jan. 20), vs. Purdue (Jan. 24) and then Big Ten favorite Ohio State at Williams Arena (Jan. 28).

However, the Gophers face the Buckeyes and Maryland, the other Big Ten favorite, only once each. The Big Ten expanded the women’s side to 18 conference games for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Each team will play five opponents twice and eight opponents once.

The early season schedule should be much easier. After a road game at Xavier (Nov. 14), Minnesota kicks off a stretch of six straight home games, beginning with visits from San Diego (Nov. 17), Arkansas Pine Bluff (Nov. 20) and Cornell (Nov. 23).

The Gophers then take part in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge by hosting Syracuse (Nov. 29) in the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Minnesota is coming off a 24-9 season and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The team returns four of its top five leading scorers.

Gophers women’s basketball schedule

Friday, Nov. 9, vs. New Hampshire, Williams Arena, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio

Saturday, Nov. 17, vs. San Diego, Williams Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 20, vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff, Williams Arena

Friday, Nov. 23, vs. Cornell, Williams Arena

Thursday, Nov. 29, vs. Syracuse (ACC/B1G), Williams Arena

Sunday, Dec. 2, vs. Air Force, Williams Arena

Wednesday, Dec. 5, vs. Incarnate Word, Williams Arena

Sunday, Dec. 9, at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, vs. Coppin State, Williams Arena

Saturday, Dec. 22, vs. Rhode Island, Williams Arena

Friday, Dec. 28, vs. Wisconsin*, Williams Arena

Monday, Dec. 31, at Michigan*, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Sunday, Jan. 6, vs. Illinois*, Williams Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Michigan State*, East Lansing, Mich.

Monday, Jan. 14, vs. Iowa*, Williams Arena

Thursday, Jan. 17, at Wisconsin*, Madison, Wis.

Sunday, Jan. 20, at Nebraska*, Lincoln, Neb.

Thursday, Jan. 24, vs. Purdue*, Williams Arena

Monday, Jan. 28, vs. Ohio State*, Williams Arena

Thursday, Jan. 31, at Northwestern*, Evanston, Ill.

Sunday, Feb. 3, vs. Rutgers*, Williams Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Indiana*, Bloomington, Ind.

Sunday, Feb. 10, vs. Northwestern*, Williams Arena

Thursday, Feb. 14, at Purdue*, West Lafayette, Ind.

Sunday, Feb. 17, vs. Penn State*, Williams Arena

Thursday, Feb. 21, at Maryland*, College Park, Md.

Thursday, Feb. 28, at Rutgers*, Piscataway, N.J.

Sunday, March 3, vs. Michigan State*, Williams Arena

March 6‐10, Big Ten tournament, Indianapolis, Ind.

* - Big Ten game