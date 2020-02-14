Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen received a one-year contract extension Friday that will keep her under contract through the 2023-24 season.

The Board of Regents approved Whalen’s extension at Friday’s meeting.

Whalen started with a base salary of $400,000 and went 21-11 in her first season with the Gophers.

She is making $457,500 this season, and the Gophers are 15-10.