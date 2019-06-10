Before Saturday's jersey retirement ceremony, the Lynx showed a tribute video for Lindsay Whalen that was narrated by Maya Moore and traced her career from growing up in Hutchinson, Minn., through the WNBA and to her current job as coach of the University of Minnesota women's basketball team.

It includes career highlights and interviews with teammates, family members and others ranging from Seattle great Sue Bird to Lynx veteran Seimone Augustus to University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, who tries to define what Whalen has meant to basketball.