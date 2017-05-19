Girls creators Jenni Konner, left, and Lena Dunham. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

One of the most anticipated comedy events of the summer has been canceled. Lena Dunham announced Friday that she's scrapping her limited "Lenny: America IRL Tour" due to health concerns.

The creator and star of "Girls" suffers from endometriosis, a female reproductive disease in which abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus.

The show, which was scheduled to stop at St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater on June 3, was to feature an intriguing supporting cast, including writer Jenny Zhang and comedian Charla Lauriston.

All ticket buyers will be automatically refunded in full. Questions should be directed to the Fitzgerald ticket office at 651-290-1200.