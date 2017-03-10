Minnesota legislators will receive their first pay increase in nearly two decades, seeing their salary jump from $31,140 to $45,000 per year.

The raise — a 45 percent increase — comes after a Friday vote of the Legislative Salary Council, a new board comprising nonlegislators. It was created after the November election, when voters approved a constitutional amendment that ends the practice of lawmakers voting on their own salaries.

The intent of the amendment’s supporters was to wall off pay decisions from partisan politics, which has been a driving force preventing cost-of-living increases.

The last increase for legislators came in 1998.

In addition to their pay, legislators can rack up thousands more in per diem expenses while in session, as well as reimbursed mileage and lodging expenses

Gov. Mark Dayton has long said the Legislature is underpaid. He applauded the new salary at a Friday news conference.

“That’s in the ballpark of what I thought it ought to be,” he said.

“Hopefully the Legislature will provide the funding necessary, and we can take this off the backs of legislators who make a real commitment of time and finances in order to serve,” he said.