The Minnesota House will vote Thursday on a bill that would repeal Minneapolis and St. Paul’s new paid sick leave ordinances and prohibit all cities from passing their own rules about sick leave, wages, or workplace scheduling.

Business groups have championed the proposal, saying a patchwork of labor regulations around the state will make it harder and costlier to do business in Minnesota. But workers, labor groups, faith organizations and officials from the state’s two largest cities have been critical, seeing an attempt to strip local control from cities.

Dozens of those opponents testified against the bill in committee hearings, and many came back to the Capitol Thursday in advance of the House debate. In a news conference, workers, advocates and a handful of DFL lawmakers called the bill an attempt to stifle local democracy. Several said sick leave and minimum wage changes in Minneapolis and St. Paul are aimed at helping people of color, and that the pre-emption bill would worsen existing racial disparities.

“Republican legislators: this is a spit in the face of the working people who you say you represent,” said Rod Adams, an organizer with the group Neighborhoods Organizing for Change.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce on Thursday sent a letter to each member of the House, offering support for the bill. Chamber President Douglas Loon urged lawmakers to act on the “troubling new trend” of workplace mandates passed by Minnesota cities. He said requirements about wages and benefits could drive business’ costs up and force them to lay off workers or reduce benefits.

“The Minnesota Chamber strongly believes that employers should determine the benefit offerings that suit the unique needs of their employees in their industry — and that government should not dictate these offerings,” the letter said.

So far, Minneapolis and St. Paul are the only Minnesota cities to pass sick-leave mandates for businesses. In Duluth, the city has formed a task force to look into a potential sick-leave ordinance. Minneapolis, meanwhile, is holding community meetings on a proposal to raise the minimum wage, and officials including Mayor Betsy Hodges have said passing a higher wage — potentially up to $15 per hour — is a priority this year.

The House bill, introduced by Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, has wide support among Republicans, who hold majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. A Senate committee approved a similar bill, but has not had a full vote.

Republicans face a formidable hurdle in DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, who has said the bill is driven by businesses to keep wages down in the state’s two largest cities.