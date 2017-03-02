Minnesotans, get ready to legally buy liquor from stores on Sundays starting on July 2.

The repeal of Minnesota’s long-standing ban on Sunday liquor store hours passed its last legislative hurdle on Thursday, with a final vote by the House that sent the measure on to Gov. Mark Dayton.

The governor is on record saying he would either sign the bill, or simply allow it to become law without his signature.

The successful repeal is a big victory for lawmakers and activists who worked on it for years and suffered multiple failed attempts.

“Thanks to a strong grass roots effort by Minnesotans who advocated for this change and contacted their legislators, 2017 is the year we finally change this outdated law and allow liquor stores to serve their customers on Sundays,” said Rep. Jenifer Loon, R-Eden Prairie.

The final vote was 88-39. It’s a stunning reversal considering the House failed to approve the repeal bill just last year.

Sunday hours will be restricted to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., which was a concession to retailers that did not want be open for more than one shift. Cities can still enforce their own, local Sunday sales bans by drafting an ordinance.

J. Patrick Coolican • 651-925-5042