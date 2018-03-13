Employees at Lifetouch Inc. who invested in the company’s stock ownership plan lost “hundreds of millions of dollars” while retiring executives were unjustly enriched, according to a recent federal lawsuit against the company’s chief executive and board of directors.

The lawsuit was filed March 1 by current Lifetouch employee Deborah Vigeant, and seeks class action status on behalf of 16,000 other participants in the retirement plan.

The Eden Prairie-based company, best known for school portraits, has struggled to remain relevant in the digital age. In late January, Lifetouch announced it was being sold to online photo retailer Shutterfly for $825 million in cash.

A spokeswoman for Lifetouch said in an e-mail that the company does not address matters of active litigation as a matter of public policy. Officials at Shutterfly have not responded to a request for comment.

The lawsuit claims the company’s board knew Lifetouch was struggling and failed to take action to protect the investments of employees. It also failed to act prior to the sale to Shutterfly, according to the lawsuit.

In all, the plan has lost more than $840 million since June 30, 2015, because shares have lost more than half their value.

“It is not incumbent on Lifetouch employees, who are generally unsophisticated about investments, to take it upon themselves to determine whether Lifetouch stock is a prudent investment,” the lawsuit said. “That is what expert fiduciaries like the trustee are hired — and paid — to do.”

If the board had divested the retirement plan of Lifetouch stock in June 2016, it would have avoided losses that cost each participant an average of nearly $50,000 in retirement savings, according to the claims.

The case involving Lifetouch is unusual in that it is a private company, and all of the shares are owned by employees who rely on the plan to fund their retirement. Other recent claims of a breach of fiduciary duty related to stock declines have involved publicly traded companies — including Target Corp., Wells Fargo and Lehman Brothers — and have not been successful.

The Lifetouch lawsuit alleges that current CEO Michael Meek and six other board members created, furthered and “actively condoned” the overvaluation of Lifetouch stock for the financial benefit of retiring senior executives.

The suit highlights former CEO Paul Harmel, who retired after 40 years with the company in July 2016 shortly after the stock was revalued in an annual appraisal.

The complaint said Harmel cashed out at $88 per share. Eleven months later, the stock had dropped to $56 per share. Harmel was the last of the senior executives to retire.

Rules of the plan dictate that only current employees be members of the stock ownership plan, which commonly goes by the initials ESOP.

“While senior executives were retiring, liquidating their plan accounts and benefiting from the artificially inflated Lifetouch stock prices of 2015 and 2016, defendants were welcoming company contributions into the plan and purchasing shares at overvalued prices,” the suit claims.

The case is led by the New York law firm of Zamansky LLC., which specializes in similar claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.