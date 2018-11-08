A Minneapolis woman says Hennepin Healthcare paramedics violated her civil rights when they forcibly injected her with ketamine last year, and accuses hospital staff of enrolling her in a clinical trial without her consent.

Brittany Buckley filed a federal lawsuit this week against the hospital and Minneapolis police officers on scene, alleging medical malpractice, negligence and excessive force that resulted in breathing and heart complications.

After the Star Tribune in June reported on the experience of Buckley and other patients, Hennepin Healthcare halted the drug trial.

"We are aware of the pending litigation," Hennepin Healthcare spokesman Thomas Hayes said in a statement Thursday. "As it moves through the legal process, we cannot comment further publicly other than to say that we always seek to provide the best care and treatment to our patients."

Last December, depressed from the two-year anniversary of her father's death, Buckley relapsed on wine in her northeast Minneapolis apartment. A concerned friend called 911 and asked for a welfare check. Police and paramedics arrived at her apartment and told her she needed to come to the hospital.

Buckley told them she didn't want to go, but didn't physically resist the paramedics, according to the lawsuit. After the responders restrained her, Buckley objected to getting a shot, and they injected her with ketamine anyway. Within minutes, she struggled to breathe and her heart rate went abnormally high, according to the suit.

Buckley woke up the next day in a bed at HCMC with a breathing tube down her throat. Hospital staff gave her a document saying she'd been enrolled in ketamine research.

"This is all I got," she said in a June interview. "Just this form saying that I'm part of their little test."

Buckley does not remember the incident, but later retrieved police body camera from the incident. According to her lawsuit, the hospital falsely reported she was "kicking, biting and head butting responders."

Following a series of Star Tribune reports on incidents of police urging paramedics to use ketamine during 911 calls, Hennepin Healthcare announced it would pause some of its research, including a study comparing the powerful sedative to a similar drug called Versed on agitated patients.

The lawsuit states paramedics put Buckley in unnecessarily high risk by using a drug known to lead to serious medical complications. The hospital had also taken all other sedatives out of the ambulance and instructed paramedics to use only ketamine for the purposes of a drug trial.

The hospital uses a scale to judge a person's agitation levels, on which "plus-four" means "severely agitated." The ketamine study measured the drug on lower levels of agitation — anything "plus-two" or above. Buckley was a "plus-two," according to her medical records, which she shared with the Star Tribune. Paramedics noted that she appeared "agitated" and "anxious" but was attentive and smiling.

The study used a "waiver of consent," meaning patients could opt out, but did not need to consent to be enrolled in the research. State Sen. Jeff Hayden and Hennepin County Commissioner Peter McLaughlin called the county hospital's clinical trial "unconscionable and unethical" after learning of its consent practice.

Inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration visited the hospital eight times in August, and found the board that approved the research fast-tracked the studies and failed to follow proper guidelines designed to protect patients, according to the inspection reports.

In an interview last week, hospital CEO Dr. Jon Pryor said he stands by "the fact that we followed our processes to the best of our knowledge or the best of our ability." "

"We didn't flout patient safety rules," Pryor said. "We tried to protect our patients who are our community. We care about them."