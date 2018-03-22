Minnesota lawmakers have reached a compromise on initial steps to fix to the state’s troubled licensing and registration system while holding staff accountable for past problems.

House and Senate members agreed in a conference committee Thursday morning to grant the $10 million requested by Gov. Mark Dayton, whose administration has warned that they would have to start laying off contractors working on the glitchy system at the end of March if they didn’t get the influx of emergency cash.

Throughout this month, state commissioners overseeing the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS) have warned that programmers were going to seek other jobs if the Legislature didn’t act fast to grant the cash. But lawmakers said they wanted to make sure the agencies had sufficient oversight and accountability.

The $10 million will be transferred from state driver and vehicle services accounts. The most controversial debate was whether to require Dayton to then cut $10 million from his budget for executive agencies to refill those accounts. Dayton said he would veto that measure, and House members who initially pushed to include the provision agreed to remove it.

Of the $10 million, $350,000 will be spent on an information technology auditor to monitor the development of the system.

The Senate approved the bill in a 48-17 vote Thursday and the House is expected to vote on the measure later in the afternoon. It will then head to Dayton for a signature.

The $10 million is just part of the Dayton administation’s funding request. It will take an another $33 million to fix MNLARS, state officials have said. The $43 million is in addition to at least $93 million that the state has already spent on the system.

“This is far from over but I truly believe it is a step, a first step, in the right direction,” said Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, who sponsored the Senate bill.

Star Tribune staff writer Judy Keen contributed to this story.