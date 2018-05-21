Lawmakers this weekend approved an expansion plan at Regions Hospital in St. Paul that would give it 55 new beds, a figure arrived at in a compromise between three of the state’s largest health systems.

Last year, Regions put forward a plan for 100 additional beds, saying it was already straining with capacity limits.

Allina Health System, which operates nearby United Hospital, and Fairview Health Services, which operates St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, both raised concerns about the plan.

Sisters with the religious order that founded St. Joseph’s worried that an expansion at Regions, which is operated by Bloomington-based HealthPartners, would prompt Fairview to close St. Joseph’s, which has been relatively weak in terms of financial performance.

“We’re going to decide tonight how to help a hospital operate,” said Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, during a floor debate Saturday. She called Regions “a hospital that has a nation-leading burn center and stroke center, that’s won awards for their quality — a hospital that exists as a Level One trauma center and needs capacity in order to continue.”

The final measure passed unanimously in the House and by a 61-5 vote in the Senate. Gov. Mark Dayton hasn’t acted on the bill.

Some state senators questioned the process that lawmakers used to grant an exception to Minnesota’s 34-year-old moratorium against new hospital beds. The moratorium was enacted due to cost concerns, and supplemented more than 10 years ago by a requirement that the state Health Department review all projects and determine whether expansion plans are in the public interest.

While the Health Department reviewed an earlier 100-bed proposal from Regions and issued a preliminary finding that it wasn’t in the public interest, there wasn’t time for a review of the final 55-bed measure. Benson presented lawmakers with a letter signed by executives at Allina, Fairview and Health Partners, which she said expressed their agreement on a plan for Regions to add 55 beds, including 15 beds for mental health patients.

Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick, said he would vote against the plan, arguing that lawmakers should wait for a final report from the Health Department.

“What we have before us here is a letter ... where the three major industry players got together and, you know, carved up the marketplace in a way that works for the major industry players,” Lourey said. “There’s a pretty good argument to be made that that’s not really what the Legislature is looking for in a public interest review — a public interest review is about the public interest, not the big market players’ interests.”

Benson said the Regions proposal was difficult for lawmakers who felt they were being asked to chose between “the oldest Catholic hospital in the state and a Level One trauma center.” But she said that even if the Health Department had completed a public interest review on the final plan, the ultimate decision still would rest with lawmakers.

Sen. Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis, said he had concerns about the process for evaluating bed expansion proposals, but supported the bill, nonetheless. He cited the “sense of urgency” at Regions, where hospital officials have described patients backing up in the emergency room while waiting for beds to open upstairs.

Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, said he would vote for the bill despite his belief that it wouldn’t help control costs in the health care system. Citing the rationale for the moratorium, Jensen said: “When we’re doing this, we’re growing the pie.”

It’s not clear exactly how much Regions might spend to create the new capacity.

The hospital’s original plan for adding 100 beds didn’t require new construction, but called for renovation of existing space plus building out shell space. Regions estimated spending $1.26 billion on operations and staffing between 2018 and 2030 — a figure that could feasibly grow to $2 billion after factoring construction and equipment costs, the Health Department concluded.

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, voted in favor of the final agreement, and thanked the rival health systems for negotiating a compromise to an issue he said lawmakers struggled to evaluate.

Going forward, Abeler called for improvements to the public interest review process. With the Regions proposal, Abeler said, the Health Department had to assume that nearby hospitals could easily put more of their beds into service for patients, when in some cases they lack the physical space to do so.

As for St. Joseph’s Hospital, Abeler said: “I hope that by signing this letter, that Fairview ... [is] committing to continue that extremely worthy service — that St. Joe’s can continue to serve St. Paul.”

