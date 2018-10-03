Full house
The five biggest crowds in Gophers women's basketball history:
14,363 Feb. 8, 2004 vs. Penn State
14,203 Feb. 20, 2005 vs. Wisconsin
13,817 Jan. 11, 2004 vs. Iowa
13,638 Jan. 25, 2004 vs. Michigan State
13,425 March 23, 2004 vs. Kansas State
