Full house

The five biggest crowds in Gophers women's basketball history:

14,363 Feb. 8, 2004 vs. Penn State

14,203 Feb. 20, 2005 vs. Wisconsin

13,817 Jan. 11, 2004 vs. Iowa

13,638 Jan. 25, 2004 vs. Michigan State

13,425 March 23, 2004 vs. Kansas State