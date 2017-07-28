Regan Smith of Lakeville set a world junior record Friday as she advanced to the finals of the 200-meter backstroke at swimming's world championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Smith -- who at age 15 is the youngest member of the U.S. team -- finished in two minutes, 7.19 seconds. Her time was the fifth-fastest of the semifinals.
After swimming a personal-best 2:08.13 in the preliminaries Friday morning, she lowered her mark again in a semifinal swim that brought her to tears. Smith's time broke the junior record of 2:07.43 set two years ago by Russia's Daria Ustinova.
The top eight swimmers made Saturday's final, which will be televised on NBC (1 p.m.).
