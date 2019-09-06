More than three weeks after an E. coli outbreak at Lake Nokomis sickened more than 70 people, the lake’s beaches are open again for swimming — albeit at your own risk.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board reopened the beaches on Thursday, marking three full incubation periods since people were exposed to a strain of E. coli after swimming in the lake. The city’s beach season officially ended on Labor Day, meaning there are no lifeguards on duty, docks or buoys in any local beaches.

The Minnesota Department of Health called for the lake’s beaches to close on Aug. 13 after three children who swam there became sick. The outbreak would grow to 73 people, all who swam at the lake between July 16 and Aug. 11. No one was hospitalized.

Elevated E. coli levels led to a record number of beaches closing early this summer. While the bacteria is mostly attributed to rain, stormwater runoff or waterfowl, the strain of E. coli found at Lake Nokomis was not detected through the Park Board’s weekly water testing.

The people who reported being sick mostly suffered from stomach cramps and diarrhea, although some also had a low-grade fever and vomiting, according to the Department of Health.

Water testing has also ended for the season, according to the Park Board.

For the upcoming beach season, the Park Board is urging lake visitors to:

Avoid entering the water one to two days after a rainfall of 0.5 inches or more

Stay out of the water if they are sick or had diarrhea in the past week

Not swallow lake water

Wash their hands, or shower, after swimming

Change children’s diapers in changing rooms, and to take them out of the water for regular bathroom breaks

Properly dispose of trash and animal waste