Kristin Koopman and her husband were dreaming big when they presented their wish list to architect Steve Kleineman of SKD Architects.

The couple had the textbook requests for their new home, such as four bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen for cooking and entertaining, a mudroom, an office and a guest suite.

Plus two more unusual requests: “We told him we’d like a swimming pool and a bowling alley,” Kristin Koopman said.

“Are you kidding?” was Kleineman’s reaction. He already faced the “engineering challenge” of squeezing their home on a narrow, deep lot sloping down to the Lake Minnetonka shoreline. That bowling alley would have to run the full length of the house, so ultimately it drove the final design.

“The rest of the pieces fell into place,” Kleineman said. “The good news — it all fit.”

In the end, the couple got their flashy arcade and bowling alley in the walkout level of their nearly 9,000-square-foot, four-level contemporary residence in Mound.

Chevron-patterned teal wallpaper and a red leather sectional add playful style to the theater lounge.

And it’s just one piece of the fun-and-games recreational package that transforms the Koopman home into an all-season vacation-like getaway on Harrison Bay.

Next to the bowling alley is an L-shaped bar equipped with TVs for sports-watching parties. At the far end of the room, a theater-style lounge plays movies on the 85-inch screen. One more level down is the sport court and sauna.

Or the Koopmans and their family and friends can head outside and dive into the swimming pool, soak in a hot tub or walk down to the dock and go boating on Lake Minnetonka.

“This house keeps us happy all year round,” Koopman said.

Visitors can see the top-to-bottom furnished and decorated residence during the Homes by Architects Tour on Sept. 15 and 16.

Kleineman and other architects will be in the 17 homes to answer questions. Of course, most owners won’t be putting in a bowling alley and arcade, he said, but “they can find out how an architect can tailor a home to a client’s needs.”

Tourgoers also can add to their “Idea Book” with decorating inspiration for finishes, new products, flooring, furniture, color schemes and wallcoverings.

The Koopmans’ brick-and-wood abode is a modern interpretation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie style, emphasizing long horizontal lines and deep overhangs with expanses of glass on the side wall to frame views of the bay.

Varying ceiling heights and illuminated soffits define and shape the rooms in the open floor plan.

“The rich detail and character gives spaces Zen-like qualities, even though it’s a large footprint,” Kleineman said.

For the interiors, Koopman collaborated with Melissa Musgjerd of Studio M Interiors in Plymouth.

“We wanted a clean, contemporary look, but comfortable and warm,” Koopman said.

Koopman and Musgjerd layered natural elements, such as white oak flooring and stone accents with textural area rugs, furniture and accessories.

The living room centerpiece is a sleek linear gas fireplace composed of an onyx surround and sandstone hearth.

In the dining room, a Sonneman glass-ball “Grapes” light fixture is suspended above a round walnut table to encourage conversation.

Creative use of shimmery gold Phillip Jeffries wallcoverings on the foyer ceiling and other applications “dresses up a space,” she said.

Rock 'n' roll memorabilia fills the walls of the lower-level bowling alley and arcade.

In the kitchen, a sculptural curved center island invites people to hang around, Koopman said.

The eight-burner cooktop is built into the two-tier island so she can gaze out at the water while cooking. An innovative invisible range hood is mounted in the ceiling so it doesn’t block outdoor views.

To keep the kitchen’s clean, uncluttered aesthetic, a wall-sized walnut cabinet holds appliances including two ovens, microwave and coffeemaker.

For gamers, the highlight of the tour will be the re-creation of a 1980s themed arcade and bowling alley outfitted with Metallica pinball machines and a retro black light display wall of rock ’n’ roll memorabilia. Pick your bowling shoes and candy-colored balls from a wooden rack against the wall.

“The best part is that anyone can bowl,” said Koopman, from “our 11-year-old niece up to my 84-year-old dad.”

Outside, the Koopmans have installed the ultimate outdoor living room and kitchen with a Euro-style stone fireplace, hot tub and flat-screen TV for watching Vikings games in the fall.

“We use all of it,” Koopman said. “We’re having a family reunion of 60 people, and they can really spread out.”

@LyUnderwood