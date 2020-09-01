I remember receiving a callback many years ago from a homeowner who complained that we missed hail damage. A roofing salesperson had visited her home, offered a free inspection, and told her she had obvious hail damage throughout her roof. I came out to see what we missed, and what I observed was a perfectly good roof. I crawled that roof on my hands and knees looking for hail damage, and I could find nothing.

While I was at the home I got the rest of the story from the owner. She told me the roofing salesperson and an insurance adjuster had actually spent close to two hours on the roof together, even getting into a shouting match over the supposed hail damage.

HOW SERIOUS IS HAIL DAMAGE?

While this roof may have had some degree of hail damage, how serious was it? It was nothing. If I’m looking for it and I can’t even find it, it’s not a big deal. I know, I’m surely stirring up a hornet’s nest by saying this because there’s huge money in storm restoration work, but I stand behind what I’m telling you.

For most roofs that experience hail damage, the consequence is a shorter life for the roof. Some aggregate has been knocked off of the shingles, which means the part underneath won’t have as much protection from the sun. This shortens the life of the shingles. That’s it. It doesn’t cause leaks.