– Kyle Gibson entered Angel Stadium on Friday night from the right-field corner while carrying a box filled with sacks of hamburgers.

Not just any hamburgers, but In-N-Out Burgers. They are unavailable in the Midwest, but the neatly wrapped and flavor-packed meatwich is much-loved fare in this end of the country.

And Gibson had teammates chowing down on them before they warmed up for Friday’s game against the Angels.

Their bellies full of greasy energy, the Twins went out and scored seven runs in three innings on their way to beating the Los Angeles Angels 11-5, giving them victories in the first two games of this series.

After the Twins offense belted three two-run homers, it was Gibson who needed to do his part. The righthander has only shown incremental progress since returning from a two-start stint at Class AAA Rochester on May 22. Gibson gave up six runs at Baltimore that night, but he benefited from an offensive power show to earn his first victory of the year. Then he gave up two earned runs over 5⅓ innings May 28 against Tampa Bay, failing to go deeper into a game the Twins eventually lost in 15 innings.

Gibson has had a troubling habit of handing back leads the offense has given him. Would it continue Friday? And in front of an Angels crowd that is patiently waiting for Albert Pujols to move off 599 career home runs?

Giving up milestone shots was not in Gibson’s plans. Pujols failed to reach base in three appearances against him, striking out twice and grounding into a double play. Pujols finished 0-for-4.

Giving back runs wasn’t in Gibson’s plans either, at least for the first half of the game. Technically, he let one baserunner past first base over the first five innings. That was leadoff hitter Andrelton Simmons, who singled to start the game, but then was thrown out trying to advance to third on a blooper down the left field line by Kole Calhoun — with Gibson covering the bag and putting a tag on Simmons on a throw from Miguel Sano.

Pujols followed — he entered batting .250 against Gibson with two home runs — and struck out. That began a run in which Gibson retired 11 of 12 hitters, fueled by him staying around the strike zone and making Los Angeles put the ball in play.

The sixth inning has been a hurdle for Gibson all season, and that didn’t change Friday. Eric Young Jr. led off with a double, followed by a walk to Simmons. Calhoun drove in a run with a single and Simmons scored as Pujols hit into a double play on a diving stop by Sano at third.

Gibson then gave up a double and a walk before being relieved by the just-recalled Alex Wimmers, who got out of the inning thanks to a nice running catch in center by Byron Buxton. Wimmers then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and fellow call-up Randy Rosario recorded the final six outs in his major league debut, giving up three ninth-inning runs.

Gibson’s 5⅔-inning stint was his longest of the season. Baby steps, apparently, after he was sent to the minors following an 0-4 start to 2017 with an 8.20 ERA.

He was backed by Joe Mauer’s two-run homer in the first inning and two-run homers by Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler in the third off J.C. Ramirez. Sano later added a fifth-inning RBI single before the Twins scored four eighth-inning runs off former Twins prospect Deolis Guerra.