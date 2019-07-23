Yankees righthander Domingo German takes his 12-2 record into tonight's game against the Twins (7:10 p.m., FSN).
Kyle Gibson (9-4) pitches for the Twins, who scraped out an 8-6 victory on Monday behind five home runs and a triple play.
No Byron Buxton yet. He was going through concussion protocol, then had wisdom teeth removed last week, so his recovery is a bit slow.
Twins players had a little fun on the Nicollet Mall today as well.
The lineups are posted on the teams' Twitter accounts:
