Tom Barnard isn't signing off anytime soon.

The KQRS icon just signed a contract extension with Cumulus Media, the station's owner, that will keep him on the airwaves through 2028. And the 68-year-old radio personality isn't ready to announce that it will be the last contract of his career.

"I'm still really enjoying it," Barnard said Wednesday from Florida where he was prepping for a KQ listeners' trip to Key West.

Barnard, who was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2017, said he feels like his viewpoints, which he describes as "solidily centralized," are needed more than ever.

"I'm kind of hoping I've grown into being a voice of reason," he said. "I guess if you're given this voice for all these years, I should use it for some good stuff. There's all this hatred out there based on people just not agreeing with each other. What is that? It doesn't make any sense to me."

In addition to his program, one of the most successful in morning radio for nearly 35 years, Barnard hosts a weekday podcast with his family.

"Tom is the Twin Cities’ hometown-born morning king," said Brian Philips, Cumulus Media's executive vice president for content and audience. "Cumulus is immensely proud and protective of our long relationship with him."