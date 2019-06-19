The KPMG Women's PGA Championship started this morning at Hazeltine in Chaska. Click on the links below to get the latest updates, including a leaderboard, tee times, social media and links to video from the tournament.
For the tournament leaderboard, click here.
Tournament tee times, which run from 7:40 a.m. to 3:17 p.m. Thursday and Friday are here.
A hole-by-hole description of Hazeltine National is here.
The latest from social media:
Our golf writers Mark Craig and Brian Stensaas | @KPMGWomensPGA
The Star Tribune's golf page on the web is here.
Ten players to watch at Hazeltine.
Parking, directions, security and ticket information, including free admission for youngsters is here.
