Sung Hyun Park: The defending champion was the fastest in LPGA Tour history to cross the $2 million mark in earnings, doing so in just 19 starts as a rookie in 2017. Won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in February but has just one top-10 finish since. World rank: 4.

Jin-Young Ko: Won twice this season, including her first major at the ANA Inspiration in April. Ko won 10 times on the Korean LPGA Tour before winning the 2017 Hana Bank Championship as a non-LPGA member. She has won four times since joining in 2018. World rank: 1.

Lexi Thompson: At 24, this is already the Florida native’s ninth Women’s PGA Championship start. Heating up at the right time, with a pair of top three finishes in this year’s first two majors and a win and three top fives overall in her past five starts. World rank: 2.

Brooke Henderson: A bright Canadian star, her win in last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic gave her nine Tour wins. That’s the most from her country. At 18 years, nine months and two days she was the youngest winner of this event when she held the trophy in 2016, defeating Lydia Ko in a playoff at Sahalee. World rank: 5.

Jeongeun Lee6: Still an LPGA Tour rookie, she has the look of a veteran. Lee6 — known as such because five other players on the LPGA Tour share the same name — is making her eighth major tournament start. She has four top-10 finishes, including the U.S. Women’s Open on June 2. World rank: 7.

Ariya Jutanugarn: A long hitter who should find Hazeltine’s 6,800-yard layout to her liking. A two-time major champion, Jutanugarn made her LPGA Tour debut at age 11 in 2007, earning a home-turf spot at the Honda LPGA Thailand and finishing tied for 51st. World rank: 8.

Inbee Park: Her victory at the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open at Interlachen kick-started a fabulous career. She has won six majors since, including the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship three years in a row (2013-15). She is fourth all-time in career LPGA earnings with $14,898,924. World rank: 10.

Lydia Ko: A former World No. 1 at age 17 in 2015, Ko is a two-time major winner. She has posted at least one top 10 in a major in each of the past six seasons including a pair of top-fives in this event. Looking for a bit of a bounce back; her T16 last week was her first top-20 finish since March. World rank: 19.

Minjee Lee: The former USGA Girls’ Junior champion is in search of her marquee moment. She has won five times on the LPGA Tour but has only finished inside the top 10 at a major twice. Posted three consecutive top 10s — including a win — earlier this season. World rank: 3.

Nelly Korda: Has won twice since joining the LPGA Tour in 2017. Her victory at the Australian Open in February completed a rare family feat: Sister Jessica won that event in 2012; brother Sebastian won the 2018 boys’ Australian Open tennis tournament; and father Petr won the 1998 men’s Australian Open in straight sets. World rank: 12.

BRIAN STENSAAS