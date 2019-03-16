WATERLOO, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is criticizing President Donald Trump for his response to the deadly attack in a New Zealand mosque, telling voters in Iowa "it's our job to stand up against" white supremacism.

Trump played down the threat posed by white nationalism on Friday after the mosque massacre that left 49 people dead. The man accused of the shootings has described himself as a white nationalist who hates immigrants.

Klobuchar spoke about the shooting during a campaign stop in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday. The Minnesota senator referenced Trump's comments after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 when he said "both sides" were to blame for violence.

She said, "that other side was white supremacism."

Another Democratic hopeful, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, also is criticizing Trump, who he says "uses exactly the same language of this monster who shot Muslims and talked about the invaders." He says the president "continually looks for dog whistles to spread hate rather than for looking for ways to search for the better angels of our nature."