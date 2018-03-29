WCCO veterans Joyce Lamont, Howard Viken and Chuck Lilligren set up shop at KLBB in 1990. Star Tribune photo by Charles Bjorgen

KLBB-AM, the little Stillwater station with powerhouse programming, will go off the air at midnight Saturday after nearly 70 years of programming.

In recent years, the station was best known as the Twin Cities home for Stan Turner's "All-Request and Dedication Show," the Green Bay Packers and the St. Paul Saints. Local legends like Roger Erickson and Ralph Jon Fritz worked there in the past.

Co-owner Dan Smith said he's been receiving "tons" of e-mails and well wishes since the announcement was made earlier this year.

"It's been incredible," he said Thursday. "You start to take things for granted. It's nice to know that people have been listening."

Smith was told three years ago that the station's tower needed to be replaced. In investigating costs, he realized that it was more feasible to sell the property and build elsewhere. Ecumen, a Twin Cities non-profit, eventually agreed to buy the land and plans to use the site to house senior citizens. But Smith still hasn't found a new home for the tower.

He's hopeful that he'll eventually find a place and is holding onto the rights to the call letters for at least a year.

But Smith also knows that this could possibly be the end for KLBB.

"I hope people remember it as a really well-programmed station that was listenable and could compete with a medium or large market while still being able to serve smaller communities," he said.

In recognition of the signoff, Turner will host an extended version of his show on Friday. Smith said to expect a few surprises on Saturday.