Make that three All-Stars from the Minnesota Twins.

The league announced today that reliever Brandon Kintzler has been added to the AL squad for the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday. He's one of several replacements for players who are either injured or unavailable to play in the game.

Kintzler, tied for the AL lead with 23 saves, will join teammates Ervin Santana and Miguel Sano at the game.

Tampa Bay's Chris Archer, Seattle's Robinson Cano, Houston's Chris Devenski, Toronto's Roberto Osuna and Detroit's Justin Upton join Kintzler as replacements on the AL team. Yu Darvish, Michael Fulmer and Corey Kluber can not participate in the game. And three players are on the disabled list - Starlin Castro, Dallas Keuchel and Mike Trout,

It will be the first time the Twins have had three All-Stars since 2009, when Joe Nathan, Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau were on the team.

What a run by Kintzler, a former Saint Paul Saint who was named the emergency closer during last season.

While Kintzler will be a hot commodity in the clubhouse, the Twins are expected to place first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list because of a sore lower back. Mauer was injured while running the bases on Tuesday. The Twins hoped Mauer could at least be able to pinch hit during the series with the Orioles, but he needs more time to get healthy.

First baseman Kennys Vargas is expected to replace Mauer on the roster. He should join the club in time for tonight's game.