PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Farmingdale, N.Y.

Purse: TBA ($11 million in 2018)

Course: Bethpage State Park (Black Course). Yardage: 7,459. Par: 70

Schedule (TV): Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (TNT); Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (TNT), 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Ch. 4)

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka

Last major: Tiger Woods won the Masters

Notes: Tiger Woods goes for the second leg of the Grand Slam. The only time Woods won the first two majors of the year was in 2002 when they were held at Augusta National and Bethpage Black (U.S. Open). ... Brooks Kopeka is 47 under par in his past five PGAs. ... Jordan Spieth gets his third crack at the career Grand Slam, lacking only the PGA Championship. None of the other five players with the career slam completed it at the PGA. ... Justin Thomas is sitting out the PGA to let a bone bruise in his right wrist heal.

