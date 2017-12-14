In a wide-ranging recent interview with Awful Announcing that focused mainly on his work at TNT, former Wolves star Kevin Garnett was also asked about his future business plans.

Garnett, who has said in the past that he would like to buy the Timberwolves, reiterated that desire. Of particular interest, though, is how he phrased his response to Awful Announcing:

“I don’t want to be partners with Glen [Taylor], and I wouldn’t want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota. I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward.”

If the assumption before was that Garnett would buy a stake in the team under the current ownership group, he pretty emphatically changed that narrative.

Garnett’s relationship with Taylor appeared to sour during his second stint with the Wolves. He reportedly didn’t like how the organization handled the death of Flip Saunders, and then Garnett’s influence waned after Tom Thibodeau took over as head coach.

“It was a huge disappointment and one that showed me the true Glen Taylor,” Garnett told USA Today in April. “It showed me how he really feels. When this guy got the team, it was worth $90 million. When I left it, it was worth somewhere in the $400 (millions). That was never taken into account in my value or none of that.”

Taylor — who also owns the Star Tribune — told our Sid Hartman in August that he has about a 70 percent stake in the Timberwolves and at that time had no intention of selling.

That said, in that same interview Taylor — while again saying the team isn’t for sale — did acknowledge that increasing franchise values have been a boon for the league.

“If I put it up for sale, we’ll find out,” he said, when asked if the Wolves are worth $1 billion. “I like the figure. But I’m not putting it up for sale, so I don’t know.”

Forbes valued the Wolves at $775 million in February 2017, but that was before Target Center renovations were completed.

Garnett, as he noted, would need to put a group together to make any deal work. That said, he also has made the most money of any NBA player in history — $334.3 million, according to Business Insider — and figures to have plenty of assets now that he’s retired.