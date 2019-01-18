– Gophers players knew whichever team won on Thursday night at the Kohl Center would not only earn its first victory of 2019, but also climb out of the Big Ten Conference standings cellar.

The 23rd-ranked Gophers got the job done.

Senior guard Kenisha Bell scored 14 of her game-high 25 points in the first half to help snap the Gophers’ four-game losing streak in a 78-50 victory over Wisconsin.

Bell, who entered the game with an 18.7 points-per-game average, tied a career high with 10 assists. She scored four points during an 11-2 run to start the game.

Senior center Annalese Lamke added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Gophers, who won their 13th consecutive game against Wisconsin, and the sixth straight in Madison.

– and led by as many as 21 points – on Dec. 28, during a 74-56 win over the Badgers at Williams Arena.

That December win also gave the Gophers a 12-0 start to the season under the direction of Lindsay Whalen, a former Gophers standout who’s in her first season as head coach.

Junior forward Taiye Bello added 14 points and nine rebounds f0r Minnesota.

On Thursday night, the Gophers overcame a drought in which they didn’t score a field goal during the final 4 minutes, 36 seconds of the first quarter, missing field goals on their final eight possessions. They missed second- and third-chance opportunities under the basket during that stretch.

But the Gophers didn’t play as sloppy overall as the Badgers (10-8, 1-5), who committed 16 turnovers and shot a woeful 8 of 21 from the free-throw line. They had eight assists.

Senior forward Marsha Howard scored a team-high 10 points for the Badgers.

Minnesota, which scored 13 points off Wisconsin turnovers, shot 49.1 percent (28 of 57) from the field and 72.7 percent (16 of 22) from the foul line. Bell made 8 of 10 free throws and Lamke was a perfect 5 of 5 from the charity stripe.

Minnesota continues a road stretch with a game on Saturday at Nebraska.