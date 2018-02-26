The Gophers had a top-four finish in the Big Ten this season because of their stars: Kenisha Bell, Carlie Wagner and Destiny Pitts.

For their accomplishments, Bell and Wagner were named All-Big Ten first team Monday, and Pitts was selected as the Big Ten freshman of the year.

Bell, a 5-foot-9 junior, was named to both the coaches’ and media first-teams, and she earned an all-conference defensive team honor as well. The former Bloomington Kennedy star leads the Gophers in points (19.6), assists (6.6) and steals (2.8). She also lead the league with 80 steals.

Wagner, a senior guard from New Richmond, Minn., made the media’s first team by averaging 18.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Pitts, a Detroit native, averaged 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and she was named all-conference second team.

The Gophers (22-7, 11-5 in conference) finished with the fourth seed in the Big Ten tournament and play Friday after a double-bye in Indianapolis.