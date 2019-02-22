NEW YORK — Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in a car accident Thursday in the Twin Cities as he was traveling to the airport in advance of the team's game against the Knicks, coach Ryan Saunders said Friday.

Saunders said Towns was able to take a commercial flight to New York after the accident and was at the team hotel resting. He did not take part in shootaround and is considered questionable for Friday's game.

Saunders said the team did not have information on any specific injuries Towns may have suffered. The team listed him as questionable on the official injury report with "rest" as the reason for his appearance there.

"We'll just continue to see how he feels throughout the day," Saunders said.

Towns, who took part in Sunday's All-Star Game in Charlotte, is averaging 23.1 points and 12 rebounds per game and has not missed a game in his NBA career. At shootaround Friday, his teammates were glad that Towns was seemingly OK after the accident.

"That's most important, that he's healthy and he's doing OK," Andrew Wiggins said. "Because a lot of things could've went wrong but God was watching over him. So we're happy. We're relieved."

Guard Tyus Jones said he saw Towns before shootaround and Towns was doing "all right," according to Jones.

"It just goes to show nothing's promised," Jones said. "Tomorrow isn't promised. Life and things can turn in a matter of seconds in the blink of an eye. Obviously you get in a car and you're not thinking you're going to be in a crash or anything like that. It just puts things in perspective for sure. People need a reminder to just be thankful and grateful for just being able to wake up today."

The Wolves are also without their backup center Gorgui Dieng, who is out for personal reasons.