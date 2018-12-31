– he got Karl-Anthony Towns back into the game.

With Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose still nursing injured ankles, it was Towns who took the lions share of the offensive responsibility on his shoulder. His second-half performance, which included 10 points in the fourth quarter, helped the Wolves erase the sting of Friday’s ugly loss to Atlanta in a 113-104 victory over the Heat.

Towns wasn’t messing around Sunday.

Towns finished with 34 points and 18 rebounds for the night. He was all over the floor, bullying his way inside against Hassan Whiteside or deploying his deep touch when he needed (3 of 6 from 3-point range). He also took advantage when the Heat dared to double him in dishing out seven assists while being a menace on the defensive end with six blocks.

The Wolves started the game strong on both ends of the court with Tyus Jones running the point for the injured Teague and Rose. After coach Tom Thibodeau called a timeout with the score 14-12, the Wolves went on a 10-2 run to grab a 10-point lead. Karl-Anthony Towns had an efficient quarter in scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds while the Wolves overall shot 13 of 24 in the quarter. A Gorgui Dieng corner 3-pointer put them ahead 30-19 headed into the second quarter.

But that’s when the Heat turned up the defensive pressure, specifically in the backcourt. With Jerryd Bayless backing up Jones, the Heat employed a full-court press to stifle the Wolves’ attack. It worked early in the quarter and helped the Heat make up the ground they lost. The Wolves’ only scoring early in the quarter came from Dario Saric, who had eight points off the bench. By the 6:35 mark, the Heat had tied the score and it remained that way for most of the rest of the quarter, with the Wolves having to deal with the Heat’s ball pressure. They did a better job of it as the starter re-entered the game and Towns was back on the floor, but the Heat were able to keep pace with the Wolves. Josh Okogie and Robert Covington also got into foul trouble. Covington picked up three fouls in the half while Okogie had four.

wolves at miami

But they were able to skate by the third quarter without committing any. The Heat backed off their pressure in the third quarter and the Wolves were able to find holes in the Heat’s halfcourt defense thanks to Towns, who posted 11 points in the quarter. That enabled the Wolves to rebuild the lead they had lost in the second quarter. The Wolves closed the quarter on a 10-5 spurt thanks to buckets from Towns, Jones and Taj Gibson to lead 86-77 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Heat bench again cut into the lead with the Wolves’ reserves on the floor and prompted Thibodeau to call that timeout with the score 90-85 with 8:59 to play. He re-inserted Towns into the lineup and after another 3-pointer pulled the Heat within two, Towns scored five straight points to put the Wolves back up seven. It was a Towns 3-pointer later in the quarter and a pair of free throws that put the Wolves up 13, allowing them to cruise the rest of the way.