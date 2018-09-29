Adam Driver apparently wasn’t Kanye West’s first choice to host the premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this week.

In a visit to The Fader on Thursday, West told the outlet that he would have rather had Louis C.K. host instead of the “BlacKkKlansman.”

Last week, NBC announced West as the musical guest, and Driver as the host. This will be Driver’s second time hosting and West’s seventh appearance on the show. West released his latest album, “Ye,” in June — earning his eighth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct last November and has stayed largely out of the spotlight since. He responded to the accusations by admitting the stories of the five women who spoke out against him were true, saying in a statement that he “will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

It seems like West was in a talkative mood during his visit to Fader, and while their article about his visit doesn’t include very many direct quotes from the rapper, here are a few more things of note that they say West said:

He wore a “Make America Great Again” hat, but said that he “redesigned” it. “I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat,” he said. He previewed songs from “Yandhi,” which features Ty Dolla $ign, 6ix9ine and XXXtentacion. He also said that he was sending one song to Rihanna so she could record her vocals for it, according to the site. He described several people — including Donald Trump and Alex Jones — as “matrix-breakers,” although Fader did not offer any further idea on what he meant by that.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 44 premieres on Sept. 29.

Read original story Kanye West Wanted Louis CK to Host This Week’s ‘SNL’ At TheWrap