Baseball Canada announced its 28-player roster for a team that hopes to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games, and there's a familiar name on the list: Justin Morneau.

The former Twins first baseman, 38, was the American League MVP in 2006 and retired following the 2016 season, partly because of concussion-related issues.

Morneau won a National League batting title with Colorado in 2014. Morneau now works on Twins broadcasts, and is one of 11 players on the Team Canada roster with big league experience, along with Michael Saunders, Phillippe Aumont, Chris Leroux, Adam Loewen, Scott Mathieson, Dustin Molleken, Dalton Pompey, Scott Richmond, Rene Tosoni and Rob Zastryzny.

Baseball Canada made the announcement Tuesday.

Team Canada will play in the WBSC Premier 12 event Nov. 2-17 in South Korea and Japan. Canada is in Group C with Cuba, South Korea and Australia. The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the Super Round.

Two teams from the tournament will earn spots on the Tokyo Olympics.

Ernie Whitt will manage the team, with a coaching staff that includes Larry Walker.

Canada will travel to Okinawa later this month for exhibition games before opening the tournament Nov. 6 against Cuba.

The Canadian roster:

Pitchers (13)

Phillippe Aumont - Gatineau, QC

Brock Dykxhoorn - Goderich, ON

Chris Leroux - Mississauga, ON

Adam Loewen - Surrey, BC

Brandon Marklund - North Vancouver, BC

Scott Mathieson - Aldergrove, BC

Will McAffer - North Vancouver, BC

Dustin Molleken - Regina, SK

Daniel Procopio - Toronto, ON

Dylan Rheault - Garson, ON

Scott Richmond - Vancouver, BC

Evan Rutckyj - Windsor, ON

Rob Zastryzny - Edmonton, AB

Catchers (2)

Kellin Deglan - Langley, BC

Dustin Houle - Penticton, BC

Infielders (7)

Wes Darvill - Richmond, BC

Charles Leblanc - Laval, QC

Jordan Lennerton - Langley, BC

Jonathan Malo - Joliette, QC

Justin Morneau - New Westminster, BC

Eric Wood - Oshawa, ON

Andy Yerzy - Toronto, ON

Outfielders (6)

Gareth Morgan - Toronto, ON

Connor Panas - Etobicoke, ON

Dalton Pompey - Mississauga, ON

Tristan Pompey - Mississauga, ON

Michael Saunders - Victoria, BC

Rene Tosoni - Port Coquitlam, BC

Coaching Staff

Ernie Whitt (Clinton, MI) – Manager

Larry Walker (Maple Ridge, BC) - Coach

Denis Boucher (Lachine, QC) – Coach

Tim Leiper (Whittier, CA) – Coach

Greg Hamilton (Peterborough, ON) – Coach and Director National Teams