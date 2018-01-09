Like most teams this winter, the Twins have made few major changes to their roster. But their front-office lineup keeps getting stronger.

Justin Morneau, whose Minnesota career included one of the franchise’s five American League MVP Awards, has been hired as a special assistant for his former team, according to a report on the Canadian Baseball Network.

Morneau, who sat out last season after playing just 58 games with the White Sox in 2016, intends to formally retire from MLB, according to a tweet from CBN reporter Bob Elliott, and join former teammates Michael Cuddyer, Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins in the Twins’ front office as assistants to chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine. All three spent time working with Twins players during spring training as well as fulfilling assignments for the front office.

Morneau’s 221 home runs as a Twin rank third on the team’s all-time list, behind Harmon Killebrew and Kent Hrbek, and he’s sixth in RBIs, having been passed last season by his former roommate, Joe Mauer. And in 2006, after batting .321 with 34 home runs and 130 RBIs, Morneau was elected MVP, joining Zoilo Versalles (1965), Killebrew (1969), Rod Carew (1977), and Mauer (2009) as the only Twins ever to win the honor.

Morneau was traded by the Twins to Pittsburgh in 2012, and played four more seasons, winning the National League batting title with a .319 average for the Colorado Rockies in 2014. He also returned to Target Field that summer to take part in the Home Run Derby during All-Star weekend.

Morneau and his family have continued to live in suburban Minneapolis since departing the Twins, and his charity coat drive each fall has collected and distributed thousands of winter coats to fellow Minnesotans in need.