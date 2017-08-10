A jury on Wednesday acquitted a Dallas man charged with felony disarming a peace officer after video showed two Minneapolis Police officers tasing and kicking the man.

Anastacio Lemus Lopez, 35, traveled from Texas to Minneapolis watch the Dallas Cowboys play the Vikings at U.S. Bank stadium on Dec. 1 in a nationally televised game.

Lopez got drunk and was ejected from the stadium after getting into a fight, according to court charges.

As MPD officers Russell Cragin and Anthony Rodin took Lopez through a corridor in the stadium, the officers said he began to fight with them, grabbed onto one of their duty belts and attempted to grab a taser, the charges alleged. He was charged with a felony punishable with up to five years in prison.

Security video presented to the jury shows that as the officers walked Lopez through the corridor they took him to the ground, then tased, kicked and punched him. The jury deliberated for about a day before acquitting Lopez.

In April Lopez filed a federal civil suit against the officers and three others with the department, as well the City of Minneapolis, the Vikings, and the Minnesota Sports Facility Authority.

In the suit, Lopez seeks $75,000 in damages because he was “violently forced to the ground, struck in the ribs with a knee numerous times, punched in the face with a closed fist multiple times, repeatedly tased.”