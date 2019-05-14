A junior college player has decommitted from the Gophers.

Juwan Mitchell, a three-star inside linebacker who initially announced his commitment at the end of March, tweeted Monday his decision to head to Texas instead. The New Jersey native out of Butler Community College in Kansas was a 2020 recruit for the Gophers but will be in Texas' 2019 class.

Meanwhile, incoming kicker Michael Tarbutt shared some graduation photos on Twitter. The graduate transfer from UConn will join the team this fall.