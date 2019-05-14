A junior college player has decommitted from the Gophers.
Juwan Mitchell, a three-star inside linebacker who initially announced his commitment at the end of March, tweeted Monday his decision to head to Texas instead. The New Jersey native out of Butler Community College in Kansas was a 2020 recruit for the Gophers but will be in Texas' 2019 class.
Year ✌��... #HookEm pic.twitter.com/6ZBbZLbEa9— JuJu (@juwanmitchell_6) May 14, 2019
Meanwhile, incoming kicker Michael Tarbutt shared some graduation photos on Twitter. The graduate transfer from UConn will join the team this fall.
Can’t express how great my time was at UConn and so proud to say I’m an alumni of such an amazing place. Thank you UConn Nation for making these 4 years unbelievable! But it’s time to gear up for a new journey in Minnesota! Aug 29 is coming 〽️#RTB pic.twitter.com/crZLHQaEOq— Michael Tarbutt (@michaeltarbutt) May 13, 2019