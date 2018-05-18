Harry Styles

Jerard Fagerberg

Basilica Block Party

July 6-7: Since 1995, the Basilica of St. Mary has hosted the raddest church fundraiser in the Midwest. This year, the block party gives neighborhood rival Rock the Garden a run for its money with Jason Isbell, Fitz and the Tantrums, Brns, Third Eye Blind and the resurgent Cake raking in the tithes. The secret highlight this year is the local showcase, which features a who’s who roster with soul vocalist Lady Lark, trippy indie rockers Lazy Scorsese, and club-pop duo Now, Now. (Basilica of St. Mary, Mpls. $50-$800, basilicablockparty.org).

J.F.

Skateboarder Nicole Hause of Stillwater performed during the 2017 X Games outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mamma Mia

July 17-Aug. 5: Find your inner dancing queen with the Ordway’s new production of the musical based on the songs of the Swedish band Abba. Take a chance on this comedy about a young bride-to-be searching for someone to walk her down the aisle, before she says “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do.” It’s a show with a lot of heart, fabulous costumes and dancing, and of course, catchy tunes. (Ordway Center, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $34-$132, 651-224-4222, ordway.org).

Sheila Regan

X Games Minneapolis

July 19-22: For the second year, the area around U.S. Bank Stadium and Commons park will transform into a playground for thrill-seekers with the X Games extreme-sports throwdown. The combination of music, adrenaline and gas fumes is quickly becoming a Minneapolis institution. Progressive house-music pioneer Kaskade will soundtrack the motocross competitions on July 20, Ice Cube and Brother Ali will team up through the men’s skateboard gamut on July 21, and multinational hitmaker Zedd will close down the BMX and Harley events on July 22. ($50-$1,199, xgames.espn.com).

J.F.

Street Art Festival

July 21-22: Canterbury Park goes urban, highlighting chalk and graffiti artists. Watch as they use spray paint and chalk to create unique works of art. Witness the fancy footwork of street performers. Children can reach their own inner gifts at chalk art stations. Other art stations include coloring, Bingo Dauber and scratch art. Also face painting and pony rides. (1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee. $7, 17 and younger free, canterburypark.com.)

Melissa Walker

Warped Tour

July 22: Dust off your studded belt and checkered Vans — the Warped Tour is skanking through Minnesota one last time. The farewell fest is a compendium of the best Warped has offered in its 23-year history, comprising all your favorite preteen genres — from ska (Reel Big Fish) to pop punk (Simple Plan) to screamo (MyChildren MyBride) and hardcore (Four Year Strong). Yes, Warped serves best as a nostalgia romp, but you’d be wise to catch sets from newcomers like Trash Boat and San Lighterburns. (1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee. $41-$51, canterburypark.com.)

J.F.

Circus Juventas

July 27-Aug. 12: Once again the youth of Circus Juventas defy the laws of gravity for their annual summer performance. The advanced troupe of circus artists produces a large-scale theatrical-infused production. Titled “Steam,” the tale centers on a young H.G. Wells, who embarks on a steampunkish, time-traveling adventure with the mysterious Jules Verne. The duo goes on sci-fi adventures, clashing with and befriending a variety of people along the way. (Circus Juventas Big Top, 1270 Montreal Av., St. Paul. $18.50-$32.50, circusjuventas.org.)

M.W.

WNBA All-Star Game

July 28: It’s fitting that this year’s WNBA All-Star Game takes place at the home of the reigning champions, the Lynx. With the newly renovated Target Center, Minnesota’s beloved women’s basketball team gets to welcome the other top players of the nation to its spiffed-up home base. You’ll get to see players who are normally rivals play together in an event that highlights the incredible talent of the league. ($30-$75, 612-673-8500, lynxbasketball.com.)

S.R.