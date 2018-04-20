A Minnesota judge has ordered the release of state files related to the 27-year investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Jacob Wetterling.

Family members had objected to the release of certain documents they considered too personal, but District Judge Ann L. Carrott ruled Thursday that a Minnesota law unambiguously states that investigative files become public once a case has concluded, unless there's a specific exception in the law.

A coalition of news media and open government entities has sought access to the full record.

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall reviewed the files and determined last year that state law made public 56,733 pages in 10,399 individual documents. But Jacob's parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, objected to the release of 168 pages contained in 22 of those documents because they considered them invasive and said they shed no light on the investigation itself.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors obtained a court order returning FBI records in the case, leaving just six state investigative documents, containing 89 pages, in dispute. Of those, the Wetterlings objected to the release of 29 pages, which they argued were constitutionally protected by the right of "informational privacy."

The Wetterlings say they favor public access to investigative files but they want limits respecting the privacy of crime victims and have lobbied for a change to the state public records law.

Soon, a Stearns County judge will review about 168 pages that Patty and Jerry Wetterling have asked to keep out of the public eye.

Carrott said the Minnesota Supreme Court has recognized that the Legislature reconciled an individual's privacy rights with the public's right to be fully informed about government operations when it created and modified the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act over the past 44 years. That said, she noted that her ruling was the first to address the question of whether a constitutional right to informational privacy trumps the Data Practices Act.

States and federal appellate courts differ on how they protect privacy rights in criminal files. Yet thus far, the U.S. Supreme Court has not extended the constitutional right of privacy to include the right to prevent the disclosure of personal information, Carrott wrote.

The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals reviews court rulings in Minnesota, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Carrott noted that no Eighth Circuit decisions "support the conclusion that an individual can claim a right of informational privacy to prevent the government from disclosing information classified as public by state statute. The Eighth Circuit has acknowledged that a constitutional right of privacy exists in initial nondisclosure of personal information to a government agency, but it has never held that this right not to give personal information to the government bars the disclosure of information once it was obtained."

Neither Kendall nor the attorneys for the Wetterlings or the media coalition were immediately available for comment. It's unclear when the documents will be made available for public inspection.

Federal law allows for the suppression of private information. The Star Tribune has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for access to the federal investigative documents from the request. The request is pending.

Jacob Wetterling was 11 years old when he was kidnapped Oct. 22, 1989, in St. Joseph, Minn., as he and his brother and best friend were headed home from a local convenience store, where they had rented a video. The boy's fate and whereabouts remained a mystery until late summer of 2016, when, as part of a plea agreement to settle federal child pornography charges, Danny Heinrich confessed to killing the 11-year-old and burying his remains in a pasture outside Paynesville, Minn.

Heinrich was sentenced to 20 years in prison.